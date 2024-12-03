Subway Offers a Chance at Free Cookies All Month Long

Dec. 2, 2024 – Subway fans can unwrap even more gifts this holiday season with a chance to win a free cookie every day through the end of the year.* Plus, DoorDash, Uber Eats and Grubhub are offering a free Footlong Cookie on qualifying Subway delivery orders.**

Cookie lovers can win access to the first-ever Subway Cookie Club by visiting SubwayCookieClub.com starting Dec. 3 through National Cookie Day, Dec. 4. Up to 10,000 Subway MVP Rewards loyalty members will be randomly selected to get a free cookie coupon dropped in their Subway MVP Rewards account every day beginning Dec. 9 through Dec. 31.

Subway sells more freshly baked cookies than any other restaurant company in the United States, with a lineup of cult classic and mouthwatering flavors, like Chocolate Chip, Double Chocolate, White Chip Macadamia Nut, Oatmeal Raisin and Raspberry Cheesecake.

Fans can easily sign up for Subway MVP Rewards on Subway.com, the Subway app or by entering their phone number at the register when dining in restaurant*** and be instantly eligible to enter the Cookie Club Sweepstakes. Subway MVP Rewards unlocks the best Subway experience with access to exclusive deals, savings and promotions like the Subway Cookie Club – on top of earning points and rewards by enjoying their favorite subs, snacks and sides.

Subway’s National Cookie Day celebrations don’t end there – guests can also get a free Footlong Cookie when ordering through DoorDash, Uber Eats and Grubhub for a limited time.**

DoorDash: Get a free Footlong Cookie with every $20 order on DoorDash on National Cookie Day, Dec. 4, and Dec. 6-8. From Dec. 2-5, DashPass members can get early access and a free Footlong Cookie with every $15 order.

Uber Eats: Get a free Double Chocolate Peppermint Footlong Cookie with every $20 order from Dec. 2-8. UberOne members can get a free Double Chocolate Peppermint Footlong Cookie with every $15 order during the same period.

Grubhub: Grubhub+ members get a free Footlong Cookie from Dec. 4-10 with every $15 order. All Grubhub users can get a free Footlong Cookie with every $20 order during the same period.

To learn more about Subway’s cookies of all sizes and to place an order, visit Subway.com, the Subway App or a local Subway restaurant.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. LEGAL RESIDENTS OF THE 50 U.S. (D.C.) 18 AND OLDER & a Subway® MVP Rewards member at the time of entry. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. Ends 12/4/24. For Official Rules, prize description and odds disclosure, visit subwaycookieclub.com. Sponsor: Subway Franchisee Advertising Fund Trust Ltd., 1 Corporate Drive, Suite 1000, Shelton, CT 06484.

**See DoorDash, Uber Eats and Grubhub platforms for offer details and terms and conditions

*** Subway® MVP Rewards available at participating restaurants. Points may not be earned on third-party delivery orders, ezCater catering orders, or purchases of gift cards.

Source: Subway

More Eat & Drink

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email