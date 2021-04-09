Janie Carol Reed Givens

Janie Carol Reed Givens, 67 of Smyrna, TN, passed away Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Born in Nashville, TN, she was the daughter of the late George Lee and Nannie Pearl Wolfe Reed. She was also preceded in death by her husband Larry Don Bowman, daughter, Tracey Givens; brothers, Johnny and Tony Reed; and sister, Dorothy Reed.

Janie is survived by daughters, Chasity Warrick of Murfreesboro, TN, Stacey Hansen and Tabitha Sisco both of Smyrna, TN; sons, Ben Reed and Jeremy Reed both of Murfreesboro, TN; sisters, Betty George of LaVergne, TN, Shirley Gentry of Dallas, TX, and Glenda Tischer of Sparta, TN; five grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM Monday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Monday following the visitation. Bro. Joshua Pappas will officiate. Burial will follow in Thyatira Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

An online guestbook for the Givens family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Woodfin Memorial Chapel. (615) 893-5151.


Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Introducing programming games for the next generation.
Coding for kids.
Greenlight
Raise financially-smart kids with a card that lets you control how they use it.
Get a debit card for your kids, managed by you
Gabi
Match coverage, compare rates and save.
How to knock hundreds off your home and auto insurance in minutes
Tally
Consolidate your debt and save money while you pay it down...
Overcome your credit card debt
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here