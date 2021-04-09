Janie Carol Reed Givens, 67 of Smyrna, TN, passed away Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Born in Nashville, TN, she was the daughter of the late George Lee and Nannie Pearl Wolfe Reed. She was also preceded in death by her husband Larry Don Bowman, daughter, Tracey Givens; brothers, Johnny and Tony Reed; and sister, Dorothy Reed.

Janie is survived by daughters, Chasity Warrick of Murfreesboro, TN, Stacey Hansen and Tabitha Sisco both of Smyrna, TN; sons, Ben Reed and Jeremy Reed both of Murfreesboro, TN; sisters, Betty George of LaVergne, TN, Shirley Gentry of Dallas, TX, and Glenda Tischer of Sparta, TN; five grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM Monday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Monday following the visitation. Bro. Joshua Pappas will officiate. Burial will follow in Thyatira Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

An online guestbook for the Givens family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Woodfin Memorial Chapel. (615) 893-5151.