Laura Ann Troxler aged 75 died March 31, 2021 after a brie battle with Covid.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Bill White and Ora Heggie, brother Ray White, sisters Faye Perry and Carolyn Riley, son-in-law John Patrick Stephens, and son Mark Ashley Troxler.

Ann was born in Houston County, TN and is survived by daughter Jennifer L. Stephens and granddaughter Lillianne Marie Stephens, both of LaVergne TN, brothers Gene White and Richard White and sister Deborah Ramey.

Ann began her long retail career by working at the Troxler family business, Star Drive In Market in Brentwood TN. After working many years for H. G. Hills Groceries, she moved into the department store retail market where she worked for over 25 years before retiring from Macys Department Stores.

Ann was an avid gardener and life long seamstress who will be miss greatly by her good friends and neighbors Ramon Vargas and Soraya Vargas but she is especially missed by her “Boys” Bandit and Buddy.

Friends and family will gather Noon Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at Arlington United Methodist Church, 1360 Murfreesboro Pike, Nashville, TN 37217 to celebrate her life.