Betty Ruth Nokes of Murfreesboro, TN, age 82, passed away April 8, 2021. She was predeceased in 2013 by her husband of 56 years, Loyd Thomas Nokes, Jr. Also preceding her in death were parents Rev. J. Hall and Alline Grime, Brother Dr. Harvey H. Grime, sisters Sarah Settle, Lois Fitch, and Rebecca Jennings. She is survived by sister Margaret Cook of Lafayette, TN. She also leaves sons Eric Nokes and his wife Paula of Dickson TN; Ethan Nokes and his wife Shani of Nashville, TN; daughters Amanda VanVactor and her husband Dwain of Murfreesboro, TN; and Andrea Brandon and her husband Chris of Lascassas, TN; grandsons Andrew Nokes, Daxon Hale, Elijah and Josiah Nokes; granddaughter Rachel Nokes; great granddaughter Alexis Nokes; great grandson Archer Nokes.

Betty was born in Lebanon, TN and graduated from Lebanon High School. She also attended Belmont College and Middle TN State College. She retired after 17 years of secretarial services in the offices of the late Dr. Charles Wolfe in the English Department of Middle TN State University.

For more than fifty years, Betty served as pianist or organist in churches in Wilson and Rutherford counties as her husband directed music. Her membership currently is in First Baptist Church Lebanon, TN where she also taught Sunday school class.

Visitation with family will be Sunday, April 11, 2021 at Woodfin Funeral Home in Murfreesboro, TN from 2:00 PM until 6:00 PM. A praise and remembrance service will be Monday, April 12, 2021 at First Baptist Church Lebanon, Tn from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM with service starting at 11:00 AM. Burial is to be in Wilson County Memorial Gardens.

Grandsons and nephews will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are members of the Seekers Sunday School class of First Baptist Church Lebanon, TN.

Memorials may be given to the church or Christian ministry of your choice.

Woodfin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.