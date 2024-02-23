OBITUARY: Janice Potts Roberts

Janice Potts Roberts, age 69, passed away on February 4, 2024 at her residence.

She was born in Lawrenceville, GA and a resident of Rutherford County. She retired as manager with Genesco and a 1973 graduate of Smyrna High School.

Janice was preceded in death by her parents, Ollie Raymond and Glendon Rainey Potts; and son, Cameron LeMaster.

She is survived by daughter Candice Cutlip; grandchildren, Beau and Daisy Rain; and lifelong friend, Cheryl Taylor.

No service is planned at this time.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/