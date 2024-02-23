OBITUARY: Teresa Helen Sander

Mrs. Teresa Helen Sander, age 84, of Smyrna, TN passed away on February 21, 2024.

She was born in Los Cerrillos, NM to the late Trinidad and Lucy Fernandes Hernandez.

Mrs. Sander grew up in the Cicero area of Chicago, IL and was a 1957 graduate of Wells High School. While working at Superior Coffees, she met Les Sander who would become her husband of 55 years.

In 1979, Mrs. Sander welcomed her son, Christopher. She taught Sunday School at Grace Lutheran Church in Murfreesboro. Mrs. Sander retired from Ingram Book in 2003 and spent her remaining years enjoying music, classic movies, and the company of her husband and son.

Mrs. Sander is survived by her husband, Les Sander; son, Chris Sander; and sisters, Emily Gould and Priscilla Hernandez.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

