Jane Ann Chavis, woman of God; daughter of James and Jean Hurner; sister to Jerri, Jim, and Joann; wife of David, the great true love of her life; mother to Michael(Dana), Daryn (Elizabeth), and Alesia (Andrew) Reed; grandmother to AnnaLevi, Walker, Zoe, Canaan, Wilson, Sara, Jackson, and Ella. These are the names of her tribe.

She was a teacher, exemplar, healer, guide, and unflappable champion. She opened the gates and stepped into the glory of the Kingdom in the evening of January twenty third, two thousand twenty-two. May the Lord lift up His countenance upon you and give you peace. We love you and commit ourselves to your faithful mission.

Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM Friday, January 28, 2022, at First United Methodist Church in Murfreesboro, TN. A Celebration of Life service will be 2:00 PM Friday, January 28, 2022, at First United Methodist Church with Rev. Dr. Drew Shelley officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: https://newfrontiers.churchcenter.com/giving/to/janie-chavis-memoral-fund

Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.