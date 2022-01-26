From: Jeff Price and Al Morris

Results from: 1/24/22

THIS IS THE SIXTH POLL OF THE SEASON.

Now in its 29th year, The Poll is primarily a measure of dual meet strength with some

consideration to individual tournament strength. Votes are cast by a state-wide panel of high school wrestling coaches and are based on a maximum Power Ranking of 100%.

CLASS A POLL:

RANK SCHOOL POWER RANKING LAST WEEK 1 GREENVILLE 100 1 2 SIGNAL MOUNTAIN 85 2 3 FAIRVIEW 80 3 4 PAGE 68 4 5 TULLAHOMA 54 5 6 GIBBS 50 6 7 PIGEON FORGE 30 9 8 SYCAMORE 27 7 9 KNOXVILLE HALLS 25 8 10 HIXSON 19 10

CLASS AA/DII STATE POLL:

RANK SCHOOL POWER RANKING LAST WEEK 1 CLEVELAND 116 1 2 BAYLOR 113 2 3 FATHER RYAN 96 3 4 WILSON CENTRAL 93 4 5 BRADLEY CENTRAL 76 5 6 CHRISTIAN BROTHERS 74 6 7 MBA 66 7 8 SUMMIT 57 8 9 BLACKMAN 45 9 10 OAKLAND 25 10 11 NOLENSVILLE 15 11 12 BRENTWOOD 9 12

Others receiving votes: COOKEVILLE, FRANKLIN, LAKEWAY