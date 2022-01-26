Michael Modrall, age 58, passed away on January 23, 2022 at Ascension St Thomas Rutherford Hospital. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Horace Modrall and Elaine Puckett Modrall; and brother, Chuck Modrall.

He is survived by his sons, Jonathan (D’Rae) Modrall, Michael Lee Modrall; daughter, Alicia (Nathan Smith) Modrall; step-son, Harry Keyer; sisters, Joyce Modrall, Susan Modrall, Judy Taylor; grandchildren, Zachary, Alyssa, Grant, Edison, and Molly Modrall; and step-grandchildren, Skylar and Ally Smith.

Visitation will be 4:00 until time of memorial service at 6:30 PM, Friday, January 28, 2022 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Jimmy Carver officiating.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130.