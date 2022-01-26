Linda Ann Hays Gordon, age 62 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on January 24, 2022.

She is preceded in death by her father, William Robert Hays; and grandparents, William Reece and Margreete Hays and Jackson and Callie Jones.

Mrs. Gordon was a graduate of Oakland High School and Middle Tennessee State University, and a member of Northside Baptist Church.

Mrs. Gordon is survived by her husband, Alfred Gordon; mother, Evelyn Jones Hays; daughters, Lydia & Madaleine Gordon; brother, William Thomas Hays and wife Debbie; and a host of other family members.

Visitation with the family will be Thursday, January 27, 2022 from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with funeral service beginning at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to help with Mrs. Gordon’s funeral expenses by calling (615) 893-5151.

www.woodfinchapel.com