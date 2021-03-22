James Wesley “Jim” Willis, age 40, of Nashville, TN, passed away Thursday, March 18, 2020. He was a native of Lawrenceburg, TN. Jim was also preceded in death by his wife, Rachel Marie Hernandez Willis and a son, Gabriel Snow Willis.

Jim is survived by his father and stepmother, S. Q. and Christy Willis of Smyrna, TN; mother and stepfather, Kay and Ronnie Huey of Bon Aqua, TN; daughters, Hannah Marie Willis and Dallas Renee Willis both of Smyrna, TN; stepson, Blaine Adam Moore of Smyrna, TN; brothers, Mark (Anna) Willis of Gardnerville, NV, Brock Willis of Knoxville, TN, and Blair (Miah) Willis of Murfreesboro, TN; sister, Brooke (Ryan) Stidham of Athens, AL; and grandmother, Peggy Beecham Coleman of Lawrenceburg, TN.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. A Celebration of Life will follow at 1:00 PM with Troy Curtis officiating.

Jim was a Security Guard at the Nashville Rescue Mission. In lieu of flowers, memorials in memory of Jim may be made to the Nashville Rescue Mission at www.nashvillerescuemission.org/donate .

An online guestbook for the Willis family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.