Mr. David Paul Effler, age 60, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021. He was born in Ft. Campbell, KY to the late W. T., Sr. and Joanne Elliott Effler. David was a 1978 graduate of Oakland High School and attended MTSU. He proudly served his country in the United Sates Army in Germany during the Cold War. David was an avid World War II historian, military re-enactor, and actor/producer having made several World War II films with his good friend Tino Struckmann. He loved his pets and was a highly successful baseball coach for many years.

David is survived by his sons, Kiefer Effler and Gunter Effler both of Murfreesboro; brothers, Tom Effler, Jr. and his wife Mary, Doug Effler and his wife Mona, and Steve Effler and his wife Dana; as well as many other family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Renee Effler.

Visitation with the family will be Thursday, March 25, 2021 from 3pm until 5pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.