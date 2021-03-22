Larry Tracy, age 73, of Murfreesboro, passed away on March 18, 2021 at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital. He was a native of Memphis, TN but resided in Rutherford County for the past 30 years. Larry worked as a car manager for Reddell Honda. He served in the United States Marine Corps and was a member of World Outreach Church.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Basil Tracy and Edwina Whitehorn Tracy. He is survived by his wife, Cathy Jean Cooper Tracy; son, Josh Tracy; daughters, Nicole (Josh) Jobe and Jessi (Robert) Pipes; two step-sons, Jason Holladay and Jonathan Holladay; brother, Tommy Tracy; sisters, Peggy Tracy, Cindy Kershaw and Patsy Owen; and five grandchildren.

Visitation with the family will be held on Monday, March 22, 2021 from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Graveside service will be at 10:00 A.M. on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com