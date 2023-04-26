OBITUARY: James Oscar Rowland

James Oscar Rowland, age 92 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Adams Place.

He was a native of Rockvale, Tennessee and a son of the late Oscar Gray Rowland and Susie McDaniel Rowland.

Survivors include his wife, Christine Rowland; sons, Mark Rowland and wife Courtney and Chris Rowland and wife Rhonda; sister, Earline Satterwhite; grandchildren, Austin, Taylor, Ethan, and Oscar Rowland; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Mr. Rowland was a faithful member and deacon of Mt. Hermon Baptist Church. A man of many talents, he owned Rowland and Wilson Realty Company and Southern Furniture Co. James was also one of a group of businessmen organizing and founding Citizens Bank, Murfreesboro.

Visitation will be Thursday, April 27, 2023, from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Graveside services will follow at 4:00 pm in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family serving as pallbearers.

An online guestbook is available for the Rowland family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/