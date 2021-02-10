James Edward Goff was born April 15, 1939 in Hickman KY to the late Robert Edward Goff and the late Gladys Mabel Bates Goff. James lived with his late grandmother, Lillian Higgins in his teenage years. She was an inspiration to James by her Christian example.

James worked for Sam’s Club in Antioch, TN for many years. He took great pride in his job as floor man. He later became a people greeter for Walmart after retiring from Sam’s Club. However, James’ greatest passion was music, ALWAYS MUSIC. He began his musical career when he was about 15 years old accepting any and all opportunities to sing or play. He loved playing the guitar and his keyboard, but his real gift was lyrics and his melodious voice. Even at the age of 81, his voice was still as smooth as TN whiskey. One could only guess at the number of songs he actually wrote and sang; he knew them all. He was self-taught, never had a lesson and never knew how to officially write music yet his fingers always worked that guitar and that guitar brought ole Jim back to life day after day and night after night. Many of the Nashville music scene were no stranger to the writer of such songs as “Nancy” “Brothers of the Road”, and “Holy Ground”.

James is preceded in death by both of his parents Robert and Gladys Goff, his brothers Robert Eugene Goff and Howard Lee Goff as well as his grandmother, Lillian Higgins. He is survived by his son Craig Goff (Stephanie) of Franklin TN, two grandchildren, Michael Goff, of Glendale, CA and Paige Goff, of Nashville, TN, a brother, Jerry Dean Goff (Emily) of Enid, MS, three sisters, Alma June (Judy) Maddox of St Louis, MO, Mary Jo Richardson also of St Louis, MO and Phyllis Jane Molina of Calabash, NC. Along with numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

The family will hold an intimate gathering of close family and friends to celebrate James’ life on Friday,12 Noon till 1:00PM. Celebration at 1:00PM Graveside will be at 2:00PM Friday at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. www.woodfinchapel.com