MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The suspect in this past weekend’s fatal shooting of 21-year-old Giovanni Gilis on Ewing Blvd. has been arrested in Cheatham County.

Larry Johnson, II, 23, was taken into custody without incident by members of the Rutherford County Criminal Warrants Division, with assistance from the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office and Murfreesboro Police Department detectives Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 9. He’s charged with first-degree murder.

Johnson is being held without bond at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. He has a court appearance on April 5 in Rutherford County General Sessions Court.

