Johanna Gilbert, age 86 of Murfreesboro, died Sunday, February 7, 2021 at her home. She was a native of Dusseldorf, Germany, and a daughter of the late Johann Gödden and Gertrud Seegers Gödden. She is survived by her daughter, Jackie Gilbert and special friends, Barbara Farrone and Cynthia Hoopes, all of Murfreesboro.

Mrs. Gilbert attended St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church and was a homemaker.

A funeral mass will be held 9:30 a.m. Thursday, February 11, 2021 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church with Father John Baker officiating.

The family requests memorials in memory of Johanna be made to Rutherford County PAWS, 285 John R Rice Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37129. An online guestbook is available for the Gilbert family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

