OBITUARY: James Carmack McWhirter

James Carmack McWhirter, age 81, of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away on August 8, 2023, at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

James was born on February 19, 1942, in Sumner County, TN, to parents Lathan and Mildred McWhirter.

James is survived by his wife, Sharon McWhirter; children, Deborah (Keith) Taylor, Michael (Tara) McWhirter, and Rebecca McWhirter; grandchildren, Amanda Taylor, and Eric Taylor; sister, Helen Baker; and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and his sister, Mary Hicks.

James was a retired nursing assistant for the Alvin C. York VA Medical Center in Murfreesboro, TN. He enjoyed gardening and walking his dogs, Bella and Charlotte.

A graveside service with military honors will be held at Jernigan Hill Cemetery in Beechgrove, TN, at a later date. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/