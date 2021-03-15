Jackie Elaine Campbell, age 58, passed away Friday, March 12, 2021. She was the daughter of the late George Young.

She is survived by her husband, John Campbell; sons, Jeremy Campbell and his wife Becca, Matthew Campbell and his wife Julie, Zachary Campbell and his wife Jessica; grandchildren, Boey, Jordan, Sophie, Sawyer, Jennings, Lincoln, Cohen; mother, Joyce Young; sibilings, Mary Parr, Barry Young, Valerie Spruce, Graham Young, Dawn Straw; and many other family and friends.

Jackie was a native of Ipswich, England but called Murfreesboro, Tennesssee home. She was a member of Cainsville United Methodist Church and a project manager for Cardinal Health. She enjoyed camping and spending time with her family and friends. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, and friend and will be missed by all who knew her.

Memorial donations in Jackie’s name may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Donate to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (lls.org)

A memorial gathering for family and friends will be held Wednesday, March 17th, 2021 from 1:00-3:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.