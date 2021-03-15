Felecity Ann Vaughter, age 47 of Murfreesboro died Saturday March 13, 2021. She was a native of Murfreesboro she was preceded in death by her father, Bradley Jackson. Ms. Vaughter was a member of the Church of Christ Church and had worked for NHC in Murfreesboro before being injured in a accident in 2001.

She is survived by her mother, Wanda Jackson; children, John Vaughter, Maggie Vaughter, and Macy Vaughter; brother, Ralph Jackson.

Ms. Vaughter was cremated, and no service is planned at this time