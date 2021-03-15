James “Randy” Adcock Sr., age 69, passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021 at his home in Murfreesboro surrounded by his family. He was the son of the late Clyde and Bessie Adcock. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Katherine Estelle Adcock and 7 brothers and sisters.

He is survived by his children, Martha Cassidy, James Adcock Jr and his wife Rachel Smitty, Charles Adcock and his wife, Lisa; grandchildren, James (Jay) Adcock III, Coyte Bess, Ethan Laine Cassidy, Michael Morris, Amanda Morris; great grandchild, Rob Drape; sisters, Dorothy Fann, Patsy Bebout, Mary King, Kathy (Kitty) Westbrooks; brother, Jimmy Sims Adcock; close friend, Stella Perry; and many other family and friends.

Randy loved to collect knives. He also liked to joke with others and spread the love of God. He was a loving father, grandfather, and friend.

Memorial donations may be made to Alive Hospice, 1629 Williams Drive, Murfreesboro, TN 37129.

A memorial gathering with the family will be held Wednesday, March 17, 2021 from 2:00-4:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. The family requests everyone dress comfortably and bring your favorite picture of Randy.