OBITUARY: Isaiah Kosal Bun

Mr. Isaiah Kosal Bun, age 20, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Monday, September 25, 2023.

He was born in Nashville, TN to Kosal and Sopha Bun. Isaiah was a 2021 graduate of Rockvale High School. He played center on the football team. Isaiah tended to be shy at first but really came out of his shell once he got to know someone. He enjoyed writing rap music and had kind-hearted, caring demeanor.

Isaiah is survived by his parents, Kosal Bun and Sopha Bun; sisters, Jayda Bun and Avarie Bun; grandparents, Mean Bun and Kim Svay; and aunts and uncles, Lamphou Bounthasenh, Mina Bounthasenh, Santy Bounthasenh, Phousy Boualavong, David Bun, Paula Bun, Sam Bun, and Kim Bun.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Phouvang Bounthasenh and Naly Bounthasenh.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, September 30, 2023 from 12:00 noon until 2:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 2:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.

