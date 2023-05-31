OBITUARY: Ila Jean Barrett Garner

Ila Jean Johnson Barrett Garner, age 91, passed away on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at Adams Place Healthcare Center in Murfreesboro.

Jean was born in Johnson City, TN and lived in Murfreesboro for the past twenty-two years. Prior to this time, she lived in Manchester, TN for thirty-eight years.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents, James Parks Johnson and Iva Smith Johnson; stepmother, Verona Johnson; husband of fifty-one years, William Lawrence Barrett, and husband of three years, Paul E. Garner; two brothers, Frank Johnson and Robert Johnson; sister, Edna Seitz.

Jean is survived by her daughter, Pat (Howard) Davis; sons, Ken (Robin) Barrett and Larry (Linda) Barrett; grandchildren, Chris Davis, Kevin Davis, Adam Barrett, Nicole Barrett and Matthew Barrett; great-grandchildren, Hallie Davis, Leah Davis, Jessica Barrett and Jennifer Barrett.

Visitation with the family will be from 12:00 p.m. until the chapel service at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, June 2, 2023 at Jennings & Ayers with Wayne Lankford officiating. The burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

