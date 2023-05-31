OBITUARY: Larry Dean Copeland

Larry Dean Copeland, age 81, passed away on Sunday, May 28, 2023 at his residence.

He was born in Peoria, IL and has lived in Rutherford County for the past 40 years. He was a member of First United Methodist Church.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, LD Copeland and Lucille Phillips Copeland; and daughter, Stephanie Whitlock.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Ann Copeland; son, Les Shackelford, Jr.; daughters, Jessica (Justin) Lindsey, Jamie Miller, Sandy (Ray) Williams, Lori Crowder, and Christina (Chris) Daniels.

Visitation will be 1:00 PM until time of 2:00 PM chapel service, Saturday, June 3, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. Dr. Lenny Farmer will officiate. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

