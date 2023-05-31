OBITUARY: Riyah Lane Watkins

Riyah Lane Watkins passed away peacefully at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital in Nashville Friday, May 26, 2023. Baby Riyah “Bean” touched many lives and was loved by all who met her.

She is survived by her mother and father, Hannah Potts and Blake Watkins; her brother and sisters Lavonn and La’Veah Vines, Ophelia Vaughn; her grandparents, Amanda Potts, William “Bubba” Johnson, Marcus and April Watkins, Jasey Duncan; great grandparents Mary Lambert, James and Dwella Watkins, Rosa Czarnik; many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Visitation with the family will be Thursday, June 1, 2023 from 1:00 pm until the time of funeral services beginning at 4:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Murfreesboro. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

The family would like to thank the Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital ICU staff for their effort and dedication.

“Sometimes the smallest things take up the most room in your heart.” – A.A. Milne

