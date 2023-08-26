OBITUARY: Hazel J. Neely

Hazel J. Neely, age 90, passed away on August 25, 2023 at Adams Place. She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and of the Church of Christ faith.

Hazel was preceded in death by her parents, Elmus Raymond Alexander, Loucille Bragg Alexander; husband, Edwin Shipp Neely; brothers, John Lee (Jane) Alexander, Robert (Jean) Alexander; and sisters, Jean (Richard) Drewry and Waldean (Eugene) Mitchell.

She is survived by her children, David Edwin Neely of Wimberly, TX, Terri (Bruce) Bradford of Murfreesboro, Jeffrey Ray (Tamera) Neely of Murfreesboro, Jan (Jeff) Brandon of Murfreesboro and Keith Neely of Hermitage; grandchildren, Shannon and Warren Neely, June Marie, Laura Beth and Wendell Bradford, Lucas Alexander, Matthew Ryan, and Zachary Tyler Neely; and great-grandchildren, Hunter Bradford, Evie Rae Neely, Ava Grace Neely, and Hudson Alexander Neely.

Visitation will be 3:00-7:00 PM, Sunday, August 27, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home; and 12:00-1:00 PM, Monday, August 28, 2023 at Walter Hill Church of Christ. Church service will follow at 1:00 PM with Paul Norwood officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

