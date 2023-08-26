OBITUARY: Barbara Williams Barnes

Barbara Williams Barnes, age 72, passed away Thursday, August 24, 2023.

She was preceded in death by her parents, P.B. and Georgia Williams; and brother, Bill Williams.

She is survived by her children, Chris Barnes, Erin Barnes, and Patrick Barnes; sister, Ginger Clements and her husband Jack; brothers, Joe Williams, Tim Williams and his wife Kathy, Paul Williams and his wife Jean; nieces; nephews; and many other family and friends.

A memorial gathering will be held Sunday, August 27, 2023 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel from 2:00-4:00 PM. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or The Elephant Sanctuary in Hohenwald, TN.

