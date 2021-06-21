Hannah Zhuying Bennett, age 24 of Murfreesboro died June 18, 2021. She was born in China and moved to Murfreesboro when she was a year old. Hannah was a 2015 Graduate of Siegel High School and attended MTSU. She was studying to go into Health Care.

Hannah was one of a kind and anyone that knew her had a “Hannah Story”.

Hannah is survived by parents, Dennis and Rene’ Finchum Bennett; sister, Jamie Kraus; grandmother, Joyce Finchum; uncle, Gary Finchum; aunts, Dana Finchum, and Karen Stewart.

Visitation will be 12Noon Thursday until Celebration of Life Service at 2:00PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. www.woodfinchapel.com