Hannah Zhuying Bennett, age 24 of Murfreesboro died June 18, 2021. She was born in China and moved to Murfreesboro when she was a year old. Hannah was a 2015 Graduate of Siegel High School and attended MTSU. She was studying to go into Health Care.
Hannah was one of a kind and anyone that knew her had a “Hannah Story”.
Hannah is survived by parents, Dennis and Rene’ Finchum Bennett; sister, Jamie Kraus; grandmother, Joyce Finchum; uncle, Gary Finchum; aunts, Dana Finchum, and Karen Stewart.
Visitation will be 12Noon Thursday until Celebration of Life Service at 2:00PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. www.woodfinchapel.com
