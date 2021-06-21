Judi Lynn Ross

Judi Lynn Ross, age 49, who as a native of Lakeland, Florida and a long-time resident of Smyrna, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 18, 2021.

Funeral services will be Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna. Brother Jimmy Carver and Brother John Birdwell will officiate. Burial will be in Mapleview Cemetery.

She is survived by her fiancé, Ferris Belcher; mother, Sarah Moss Moore; sister, Sherry Pomeroy and her husband Randall; sister, Angela Langdon; Ferris’s daughter, Shelby Belcher; Ferris’s grandchild, Jackson Belcher; nieces and nephews, Sidney Pomeroy, Trace Pomeroy, Reese Pomeroy, Abigail Langdon, and Naomi Leonard and her husband Trint; along with her precious fur babies, Bama, Bryant and Sparky. She was preceded in death by her father, William “Lenn” Moore.

Judi was a 1989 graduate of Smyrna High School. She was a Police Dispatch Supervisor with the Town of Smyrna for over 20 years. She liked Jeeps, enjoyed camping and was an avid fan of Alabama Football. She loved her family and friends very much and will be greatly missed by all those who knew her.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials in memory of Judi can be made to the National Police Dog Foundation at https://www.nationalpolicedogfoundation.org/

Visitation will be Monday from 12:00 noon to 7:00 p.m. and Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna.


