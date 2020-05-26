Elizabeth De Lyte Carder, age 78 of LaVergne, TN passed away on May 22, 2020. She was born in Grafton, WV to the late Paul and Frances Stemple. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Walter Jefferson Carder; and grandson, Isaac “B.J.” Poling.

Mrs. Carder is survived by her children, Elizabeth Denise Poling, Clancy Sean McCue, Jeffrey Paul Carder, Brian Keith Carder and wife Patsy, Amber Ranae Carder, and Jason Ralph Pingley; grandchildren, Nicky McCue, Heather McCue, Brittanay Carder, Matthew Carder, Brandon Carder, Justin Carder, Aimee Carder, Kimberlly Carder, Aireanna Carder, Aaron Covey, Thomas Allison, Delayna Carder, Hailey Allison, Tristin Pingley, Ayden Pingley, and Aspen Pingley; great-grandchildren, Haven, Tiana, Taryn, Camden, Mila, Greer, Kaylynn, Beckham, Michael, McKinley, MaKayla, Cory, Charles, Karma, Gabriella, Patrick, A.J., Cole, and Amelia; and sister, Tina Newlon of WV.

Due to COVID-19 guidelines, services for immediate family only will be held on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM and Wednesday, May 27, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna.