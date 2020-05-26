Annie Christine Smotherman White, age 94 of Murfreesboro. She was a native of Link Community and was preceded in death by her husband, Earl White, and parents, A.L. “Ebb” Smotherman, and Laura Boyce.

Mrs. White was a member of Temple Baptist Church and retired Cafeteria work for Hobgood School.

She is survived by her son, Carl White and wife Patsy of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, David Carl White of Murfreesboro, Roger Allen White and wife Kawana of Murfreesboro; Great-grandchildren, Hope White, Riley Park, Brittany Goad, Ashley White; Great-Great-Grandchildren; Savannah, Grace, Ryan, Alana, Aubree, Brantley, Adelyn.

Visitation will be 10AM until 11:30 AM Wednesday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Graveside service will be 12 Noon Wednesday at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. www.woodfinchapel.com