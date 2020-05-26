Two Suspects Shoplift Hair Appliances from Smyrna Ulta Beauty

SMYRNA, Tennessee— Smyrna Police Department is asking for assistance with a theft.

On Wednesday, May 20, 2020, two female suspects entered the Ulta Beauty store, located at 837 Industrial Blvd in Smyrna, and shoplifted Dyson hair appliances. The appliances were valued at approximately $900. The suspects left in a newer-model, silver Chevy Equinox that has a dent on the rear passenger side.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspects or this incident is asked to call Detective Armstrong, Smyrna Police Department, 615-267-5012 or kate.armstrong@townofsmyrna.org

