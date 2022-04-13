Mr. Eldridge David Posey passed away on Thursday, April 7th, 2022 at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville, he was 89 years old.

He was born on February 12th, 1933 outside of Murfreesboro, TN in his parent’s home where the Alvin C. York VA Medical Center now stands. He was the son of the late John F. and Nellie Grey Johnson Posey. His parents moved in 1938 to a new home and farm in the Sharpsville community, where he grew up.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, Carl Posey, Clyde Posey, Leonard Posey, and his sister, Mildred Pickard.

He is survived by his sisters Cornelia Miller and Loretta (Ray) Hawkins, his children Wylder (Cindy) Posey, Darla Posey, and Wyla (Mitch) Porcello, grandchildren Wyatt Posey, Sara Posey, and Amelia Porcello, and many nieces and nephews. He was a loving father to his children and beloved by his family and friends.

Eldridge went to Lascassas School from 1st grade until 12th grade. He would tell people that he graduated in the top 10 of his class, saying later that there were only 9 people in his graduating class.

After graduation, on May 14, 1951 he enlisted in the United States Air Force. He was a Korean War veteran, starting his military career with basic training at Keesler Field in Biloxi, MS, then flight training at Sheppard’s Air Force Base in Wichita Falls, TX, then to Scott Field in Illinois near St. Louis, MO, and finally to Wheeler Air Force Base in Oahu, Hawaii. While stationed in Hawaii he flew as a crewmember on missions to Tokyo, Japan to retrieve wounded soldiers and bring them back to the United States.

In April, 1953 he was part of a group of Air Force medics that retrieved 35 POWs from Tokyo and brought them to Honolulu. Eldridge was in the Air Force for 2 years, 7 months, and 16 days (not that he was counting). After the Korean War ended, he was honorably discharged on December 29th, 1953. He used a G.I. scholarship to attend school at Middle Tennessee State College, where he got a bachelor’s degree in Industrial Studies.

After graduation Eldridge got a job as an engineer with Swartzbaugh Manufacturing in Murfreesboro. He enjoyed his time there designing food service equipment for use in hospitals.

When Swartzbaugh was purchased by another company Eldridge decided it was time for a career change, so he took a job with a friend of his, J.L. Parton, selling insurance policies. After several years in insurance, he decided to change careers again and became a real estate agent for Clyde White Realty. It was while working there that he became a licensed auctioneer.

Later he decided to open his own real estate company with a partner, Comas Montgomery, and together they formed Montgomery and Posey Realty and Auction. After some time Eldridge and Comas parted ways, then he ran Posey Realty and Auction on his own. He decided to close his company several years later, and became an auctioneer for Clark Maples Realty.

The last portion of his career was spent at Bob Parks Land and Auction division where he enjoyed a long career as an auctioneer until he retired at 85 years of age. Eldridge was trusted and admired by his colleagues and was eager to share his knowledge and mentor those just entering the profession.

In addition to his career, Eldridge had a very creative side. For several years he wrote music and had recorded close to 200 songs. He was a member of a songwriters’ organization and established Posey Publishing for copyrighting his songs.

Visitation will be from 3:00 to 7:00 PM on Thursday, April 14th at Woodfin Funeral Chapel in Murfreesboro, with the funeral on Friday, April 15th at 1:00 PM followed by burial at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Smyrna. Reverend Jim Creech will officiate with family and friends serving as pallbearers. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/