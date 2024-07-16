OBITUARY: Edwin Clifton Stroop Sr.

Edwin Clifton Stroop, Sr., age 70, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2024.

He was born to Shirley and I.C. Stroop on August 4, 1953.

He was a member of Church of Christ. He helped founded Advanced Cooling Heating Refrigeration with his father back in 1981. He also served in the U.S. Navy from 1970-1974.

Survived by his wife, Dianne Stroop and their six kids, Karen Stroop, Teena Stroop, Stacey (Anthony) Rogers, Windy Stroop, Clifton Stroop, and Samantha (Sean) Wirsching, 14 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

Visitation with the family will be from 11:30 am until 1:30 pm, Wednesday, July 17, 2024 at Murfreesboro Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm, Wednesday, July 17, 2024 at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Brother Ron Harper officiating. https://murfreesborofuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Salem Creek Church of Christ, 2525 Salem Creek, Murfreesboro, TN 37128.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email