OBITUARY: Edward ‘Eddie’ Reed Clark

Mr. Edward “Eddie” Reed Clark, age 81, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Tuesday, February 13, 2024.

He was a lifelong resident of Murfreesboro and a son of the late Robert and Arnetta Gunter Clark.

Mr. Clark was a 1960 graduate of Central High School and attended Middle Tennessee State University. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. He worked his entire life at Samsonite working his way up from the mailroom into the accounting department retiring as comptroller. He then worked for Crosslin Supply as their accountant for many years.

Mr. Clark was a member of First Baptist Church. He had a houseboat on Center Hill Lake where he enjoyed competitive bass fishing. Mr. Clark spent time with his grandchildren playing video games and teaching them to play golf. He used his weekends to spend time with his family playing cards.

Mr. Clark is survived by his wife of 61 years, Mary Jean Clark; daughter, Kimberly Lynch and her husband Chris; “Papa” to grandsons, Dillon Lynch, Denton Lynch, and Dalton Lynch; brother; Allen Clark and his wife Anne; nephews, Matt Clark, Jeff Howlend, and Timmy Howlend; and numerous great-nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his niece, Stephanie Anne Clark.

Visitation with the family will be Tuesday, February 20, 2024 from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at 1:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

