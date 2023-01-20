OBITUARY: Dr. Glenn Allen Himebaugh

Dr. Glenn Allen Himebaugh passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023.

He was born January 29, 1936 in Canton, Ohio and was the son of the late Willis and Lucile Himebaugh.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Ellen Garlock Himebaugh; son, Bruce and daughter-in-law Amy of Canton, Ohio, son Brian and daughter-in-law Amy Sutherly of Marysville, Ohio; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Paul and Peg Garlock of Canton, Ohio, sister in law Betty Gloss of Ithaca, NY; grandchildren, Alan, Jessica, Christina, and Michael; two great-grandsons; and nephews, Michael and David Gloss and Adam Garlock; and several great nieces and nephews.

Glenn was an active member of First Presbyterian Church, where he was an ordained elder.

He graduated from Ohio University with a BSJ and MS and earned his Ph.D. at Southern Illinois University. Glenn retired as professor emeritus of journalism from Middle Tennessee State University after 30 years and continued as an adjunct for 10 years. Glenn had a profound impact on generations of mass communication students.

Prior to moving to Murfreesboro in 1971, he taught at Kent State University, Stark County Campus, and before that was a reporter for the Canton Repository. He was on the board and edited newsletters for Tennessee Outdoor Writers and Friends of South Cumberland, Monteagle and served on the board of Recycle Rutherford. He also did freelance writing.

Visitation with the family will be at Woodfin Memorial Chapel Friday, January 27, 2023 from 4:00-7:00 PM. A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church on January 28, 2023 at 2:00 PM with visitation following. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Dr. Glenn Himebaugh Endowed Scholarship at MTSU Box 109, Murfreesboro, TN 37132 or First Presbyterian Church, 210 N. Spring Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130

