OBITUARY: William Charles ‘Chuck’ James

Mr. William Charles “Chuck” James, age 56, of Christiana, TN passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023.

He was born in Smyrna, TN to the late Harry Charles Ruemmler and Ann Marie Cox.

Chuck proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He was a faithful member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. Chuck worked for AT&T for 28 years starting as a lineman and working his way up to a facility technician. He enjoyed his grandchildren more than anything and was a compassionate, hardworking man. He loved the beach and being on the water.

Chuck is survived by his wife, Amy James; children, Caleb James and his wife Alyssa of Murfreesboro, TN and Caitlin James and her fiancé Corey Fraser of Portland, TN; grandchildren, Aston, Hudsen, Laramie Rose, and Ander; and sister, Deborah Desai.

Visitation with the family will be Sunday, January 22, 2023 from 2:00 pm until 6:00 pm and Tuesday, January 24, 2023 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at 11:30 am at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will take place Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at 2:45 pm in Spring Hill Cemetery, Nashville, TN.

