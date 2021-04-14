Dr. David Singer, Jr., accomplished fisherman, avid reader, classical music enthusiast, and only child of David Anton Singer and Margaret McKinley Singer. Survived by wife of 66 years, F. Lorraine Campbell Singer, son Ray (Dr. Pam) Singer, Murfreesboro; Brian (Linda) Singer, Chicago, grandson Andy Singer, Chicago, and granddaughter Margo Singer, Boston.

Dr. Singer graduated West High School, Nashville; B.S. and M.A. degrees from Middle Tennessee State College; and Doctor of Education degree from Wayne State University, Detroit. He was a commissioned Army officer serving in Korea and active in MTSU ROTC from officer training to present board member. He was proud to serve his country and would have chosen a military career but opted not to be separated from Lorraine; thus, he entered the field of education. He was a public school principal in Michigan before returning to Murfreesboro in 1968 to join MTSU as a full professor in the School of Educational teaching graduate-level administration until his 1995 retirement.

While at MTSU, he taught educational administration, including school law and professional negotiations, and arbitrated for 34 years. During that time, he heard 366 cases throughout the US, Puerto Rico, St. Croix, and across Latin America. He arbitrated independently and served on the American Arbitration Association and Federal Mediation and Conciliation panels.

During his career, Dr. Singer served on numerous boards, received several professional awards, and chaired the Winchester, Franklin County Metropolitan Government Charter Committee, uniting the communities under one metropolitan government. He served as an MTSU trustee and Executive Committee member, Blue Raider Athletic Association member, two term MTSU National Alumni Association Board member, and was an MTSU Distinguished Alumnus Award recipient. His greatest honor was receiving Professor Emeritus status.

Dr. Singer was a member of First United Methodist Church. Visitation will be Wednesday, April 14, 2021 from 6:00 until 8:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A funeral service with military honors will be held 10:00am Thursday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, 1488 Lascassas Pike (Hwy. 96), Murfreesboro with Reverends Dr. Drew Shelley and Krislyn Durham officiating followed by interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, 1101 Lebanon Pike, Nashville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Drs. David and Lorraine Singer Scholarship in Memory of Dr. David Singer, with checks payable to “MTSU Foundation” at 1301 E. Main St., Box 109, Murfreesboro, TN 37132. Online gifts may be made at www.mtsu.edu/give.

We thank Adams Place, Alive Hospice, and Senior Helpers for the care and comfort provided in his final days. An online guestbook is available for the Singer family at www.woodfinchapel.com.