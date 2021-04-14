Susan Gayle Trousdale

Susan Gayle Trousdale, age 73, passed away Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at her home in Murfreesboro. She was the daughter of the late Edwin and Thelma Cady. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Edwin Cady Jr. and sister, Jennifer Willis.

She is survived by her husband, Jerry Trousdale; children, Rebecca Bobo and her husband Ben, Jonathan Trousdale and his wife Lauren; grandchildren, Abigail, Elizabeth, Jacob, Rachel, Joel, Hannah, Luke; sister, Annette Williams; aunt, Lucille Edwards; second daughter, Myriam Djao; and many other family and friends.

Mrs. Susan was a person that made all things beautiful. She had the gift of hospitality and generosity, always putting others before herself. She was proud to be a Missionary Catalyst, Master Gardener, and artist but she was most proud of being a grandmother to all her grandchildren.

Services are to be held at North Boulevard Church of Christ at a later date.

www.woodfinchapel.com


