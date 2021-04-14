Christopher Isaac Pack, age 48, of Murfreesboro, passed away on April 10, 2021 at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital. He was a native of Huntington Beach, California.

Christopher was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence Isaac Pack and Mary Elizabeth Allen Pack. He is survived by his daughter, Meagan Denise Pack and fiancé, Brandon Stewart; sister, Stephanie (Craig) Mooneyham; nephew, Jeremiah Mooneyham; and girlfriend, Molly Robertson.

Visitation will be 9:00-11:00 AM, Friday, April 16, 2021 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow at 12:00 PM, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Dr. Lenny Farmer officiating.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com