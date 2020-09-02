Dorothy Jean Routh, age 84 of LaVergne, passed away Monday, August 31, 2020. A native of Nashville, she was preceded in death by her parents Walter and Margaret Taylor. She was also preceded in death by an infant sister, Peggy Taylor.

She is survived by her husband, Roy Routh; her children, Renee Chambers and her husband Mark; Bretty Lyle; Troy Routh and his wife Karen; and Kimberly Williams and her husband Travis; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Routh was a retired machine operator with Greer Stop Nut in Smyrna.

Visitation will be Wednesday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna. A graveside service will be Thursday at 11:00 a.m. in Mapleview Cemetery. Brother Dean Sisk will officiate.

