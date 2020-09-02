James Rhyne Arnhart, age 96 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away at Alive Hospice on September 1, 2020. He was born in Asheville, North Carolina on January 26, 1924 but raised in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Mr. Arnhart was preceded in death by his wife Bobbye Arnhart and his parents, James William and Eula Rhyne Arnhart; brothers, Arwyn and Jerry Arnhart and a sister, Maxie Gunderson.

Survivors include a brother, Tom Arnhart (Sue); children, Brooks Harrison (Charlie), James Arnhart, Jr. (Carol), and Leslee Barfield (Jean Paul); grandchildren, Rhyne Piggott (Whitney), Lucie Burchfield (John), Will Carrington, Wesley and Julia Arnhart; great-grandchildren, Harrison Murphy, Mary Evans Burchfield, Opal Piggott, Parker Burchfield, Kaylee Harrison, Caroline Harrison, Mycaela Harrison and Emily Elizabeth Arnhart.

Mr. Arnhart was a United States Coast Guard veteran and served during World War II and spent four years in the Pacific as a Pharmacist’s Mate on the USS Brewster. After the war he returned to attend college at the University of Tennessee and was a member of the Kappa Sigma fraternity. He graduated from Maryville College with a degree in Business Administration. He later received his Master’s Degree in Hospital Administration from Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri.

Mr. Arnhart moved to Murfreesboro in 1953 to become CEO of Rutherford Hospital, Inc. later Middle Tennessee Medical Center. He received his Doctor of Jurisprudence in 1970 and was ordained an Episcopal priest after attending Seminary at the School of Theology in Sewanee, Tennessee.

James later retired from Middle Tennessee Medical Center in 1986 and became Executive Director of the Christy Houston Foundation until his retirement in 1999.

A public graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, September 11, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery with Rev. Michael O’Bannon officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Charity Circle of Murfreesboro, Alive Hospice, St. Thomas Rutherford Foundation or the James Arnhart Nursing Scholarship at MTSU.

