Gregory Maxwell Tekulve, 73, of Smyrna, TN passed away surrounded by family on August 30th. Born November 5, 1946 in Batesville, IN he was the son of Frank and Joan Tekulve.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Anne, and his two daughters, Angela and Nicole, his brother Steve, and sisters Jean, Mary Jo, and Linda.

A memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to the American Cancer Society or Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro, TN.