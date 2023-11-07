OBITUARY: Dorothy Jean Barrett

Dorothy Jean Barrett, age 78, passed away on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Woodbury Nursing Home.

She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and worked in the food industry. Dorothy was a member of Taylor’s Chapel Baptist Church.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Al Hutchins, Sr. and Eva Lee Hoover Hutchins; and siblings, Roberta Davis, Ernestine Barrett, Thelma Timberlake, Al (Sonny) Hutchins, Jr and Robert (Wilson) Hutchins.

She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Joseph “Little Joe” Martin Barrett; son, Alex (Brandy) Barrett; daughters, Robbie (Troy) Connor, Vickie Dutton, Melanie (Jeff) Pitts; step-daughters, Lisa (Angie) Barrett, Tammy Barrett and Sandra Barrett; sister, Willie Taylor; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 4:00-8:00 PM, Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers with Jimmy Tyson officiating. Burial will follow in Milton Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

