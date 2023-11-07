OBITUARY: Dorothy Carol Hall

Dorothy Carol Hall, age 74 of Murfreesboro passed away Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at The Residence of Alive Hospice.

She was born April 9, 1949 in Nashville, TN to Billy Charles Hall and Dorothy Virginia Hiland.

She worked as an elementary school teacher for Metro Nashville Schools before her retirement. She enjoyed teaching and loved her nieces and nephews like they were her own children. She loved sharing gifts, holidays and meals with her family. She always made the holidays more special for the ones she loved.

She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Teri Pinkston; brother, Billy Charles Hall, II.

She is survived by 4 nieces, Shyla (Glen) Hutchison, Franklin, TN, Dyana (Brent) Clark, White House, TN, Kristen (Trevor) Pinkston Knowles, Nashville, TN and Melissa Danielle Hall, Mesa, AZ.

A Private family funeral service is scheduled for Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 1 pm in the chapel of Austin and Bell Funeral Home in White House. Private family interment will follow at 3 PM in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Goodlettsville, TN with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Private family visitation is planned for Tuesday, November 7, 2023 11 AM until the time of the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are requested to www.ywamsunshinecoast.com for the 2024 missions work of her nephew, Ethan Hutchison.

ARRANGEMENTS ENTRUSTED TO AUSTIN & BELL 533 Highway 76 White House, TN 37188 (615)672-5000 www.austinandbell.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/