OBITUARY: Dorothy Jean Allen Barnett

Dorothy Jean Allen Barnett, age 93, passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2024.

Dorothy Jean, known to family and friends as DJ, was a longtime resident of Smyrna, TN. She was born on November 13, 1931, in Murfreesboro, TN. She was a 1949 graduate of Central High School in Murfreesboro and attended St. Thomas School of Nursing. She worked at Southern Hills Medical Center in Nashville until her retirement.

Dorothy Jean was a long time member of Smyrna First Baptist Church and a current member of Parkway Baptist Church. She sang in the church choir along with her husband Johnny and was actively involved in the women’s ministry and International Friends. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. For many years, she and Johnny square danced with friends and enjoyed playing cards, especially hand & foot, with friends on a weekly basis, often hosting them in their home.

Mrs. Barnett was preceded in death by her parents, William Bilbro Allen and Bernice Mingle Allen, her husband of 62 years, John Norman Barnett, Jr., daughter-in-law, Pamela Jean Cobble Barnett, and brother, James Dyer Allen.

Dorothy Jean is survived by her daughter, Betty Barnett Hope (Ron) of Decatur, AL, son, John Norman Barnett, III of Smyrna, TN, son, Stephen Allen Barnett (Teresa) of Smyrna, TN, and daughter, Jayne Tosh Bumps of McMinnville, TN. Grandchildren, Paul Howell (Cile) of Opelika, AL, Brent Howell (Carrie) of Ringgold, GA, Chris Barnett (Kelly) of Smyrna, TN, Melanie Ober (Tom) of Nashville, TN, Sam Short (Brooklyn) of Mt. Juliet, TN, Craig Short (Rachel) of Murfreesboro, TN, John Young II of Murfreesboro, TN, Jennifer Randolph (Casey) of McMinnville, TN, and Jeanette Young (Rick) of Philadelphia, PA. Her brother, William Allen (Annette) of CA, sister, Patricia Smithson of Rudderville, TN, and sister, Betty Gail Birch (Doug) of McDonough, GA, and many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cherished friends.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM Friday at Mapleview Cemetery in Smyrna, TN with Dr. Shelby Hazzard officiating. Her grandsons and nephews will serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Parkway Baptist Church Building Fund in remembrance of DJ’s life, or to a charity of your choice.

DJ’s family would like to thank the caring nurses and doctors at Stonecrest Medical Center and loving staff at Alive Hospice.

An online guestbook for the Barnett family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com. Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. (615) 459-3254.

