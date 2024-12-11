OBITUARY: William Piechocniski

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of William “Bill” Piechocniski, who left us at the age of 78. Born on December 14, 1945, in the Bronx, New York, Bill’s life was a testament to resilience, courage, and an unwavering commitment to his family and community up until the last moments of his life.

Bill was the beloved son of Joseph Piechocniski and Rose Piechocniski (Sammartino). He is preceded in death by his wife Sandi Piechocniski, son William “Billy” Piechocniski, and siblings Peter Piechocniski and Joseph Piechocniski. He is survived by his daughters Teresa Bookamer (husband Rick) and Dawn Zuccaretti (husband Marco), as well as his granddaughter Mackenzie Bookamer. He is also survived by his brother Lenny Piechocniski (wife Ginnie).

Bill answered the call of duty by serving in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. His service to his country earned him numerous military awards, a reflection of his courage and commitment to protecting the freedoms we cherish.

Bill then went on to a career with the New York Police Department, serving as an officer in the Bronx, before pursuing several degrees in higher education.

Bill enjoyed a simple life & found solace in farming and had a profound love for his dogs, often speaking of their companionship and the joy they brought to his life.

He devoted his time to helping fellow veterans, particularly those who were Prisoners of War or Missing In Action. His passion for supporting those who served alongside him underscored his life of service.

In honor of Bill’s legacy and his lifelong dedication to veterans and their families, donations can be made to support the POW-MIA community at pow-miafamilies.org.

