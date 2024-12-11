OBITUARY: Dana Ramsden

Dana “Rabbitt” Ramsden tragically passed away in McMinville, Tennessee at the age of 58.

Dana was born on October 26, 1966 in New York to Sandi Piechocniski and John Ramsden.

Dana had an adventurous spirit, taking up yacht chartering as her career, which allowed her to explore the world. Even in the difficult times of her career, she faced the challenges with courage and grace, which was often reflected in her regular life.

In her retirement, Dana took up a myriad of artistic hobbies, such as woodworking and glass etching to keep her adventurous spirit alive.