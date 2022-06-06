Dorothy Helen Williamson “Dot” Steele, 85, of Smyrna, TN, died Wednesday, June 1st, 2022 at Life Care Center of Hickory Woods.

Dot was born March 17, 1937 on Rock Springs Road just outside of Smyrna, to the late Lonnie L. and Helen Hodge Williamson.

She was also preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law, Malcolm and Aileen Williamson, and sister and brother-in-law, Peggy and Hoyt Parsons.

Dot is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, M.C. Steele; sons Steve (Peggy) Steele and Donnie (Katherine) Steele; brother and sister-in-law Charles Lee and Margie Williamson; grandsons Andrew Steele, Rob (Kendra) Steele, Rion Steele, Matt (fiancée Alex Sorohan), and Hayden Steele; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins, all of whom she loved dearly.

Although she dealt with the pain and physical limitations of rheumatoid arthritis her entire adult life, Dot’s spirit was never defined by her affliction; it was defined by her grace, her humor, and above all by her selflessness. Dot expressed her steadfast faith through the time she devoted to care and nurture of her family, friends, neighbors, and church.

Visitation with the family will be from 1:00 to 2:00 PM, Saturday, June 4, 2022 at the First Presbyterian Church of Smyrna, where Dot was a lifelong member. The funeral service will begin at 2:00 PM at the church, with the Reverend Shawn Thomas Smith officiating. The service will also be available online by searching First Presbyterian Church of Smyrna TN YouTube on your web browser. Burial will follow at Mapleview Cemetery in Smyrna. Those who wish are invited to attend either or both. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Donations may be made in Dot’s memory to the First Presbyterian Church of Smyrna, Nourish Food Bank (Smyrna, TN location), or other charitable organization of choice.

Woodfin Funeral Chapel in Smyrna is serving the family. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

The family wishes to thank the employees of Life Care Center of Hickory Woods for their continual care of Dot during these last years of her life.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/