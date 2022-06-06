Mrs. Martha Ann Humphrey passed away at her residence on Thursday, June 2, 2022, she was 85 years old.

She was a native of Vidalia, Georgia, lived in Florida for forty-six years and in Murfreesboro since 2002.

She was a faithful member of Northside Baptist Church. She loved her family and friends and was a devoted mother, daughter, wife, sister, and grandmother. Marthann had a quiet strength and great dignity. She will be deeply missed but not forgotten by those whose lives were touched in her lifetime.

Marthann was preceded in death by her parents, Henry LeAnder and Sally Eunice Daniels Banks; and beloved husband, Charles Edward Humphrey of forty-nine and one-half years.

She is survived by sons, Charles Edward Humphrey, Jr (Steve Lutz) of Lebanon, TN, and Jeff Wayne (JoAnn) Humphrey of San Antonio, TX; granddaughters, Laney, Kaley, and Jolene who she called “her angels.” She is also survived by brother, Joe H. (Gail) Banks of Lake Park, GA.; Harry (Ruth) Banks of Chiefland, FL; and sister, Plassie Connelly of Lake Placid, FL; many nieces, nephews, and loving in-laws from Knoxville, TN.

Visitation will be 10:30 AM until time of chapel service at 11:30 AM, Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.

